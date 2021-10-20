Company vehicles hit with eggs: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 19

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

1:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint of loud noises in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza.

9:31 a.m. Officers were called to an illegal drug violation at Howelsen Hill Skate Park.

10 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of somebody trespassing in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 27 in Hayden.

1:18 p.m. Officers responded to a business’ report of company vehicles being hit with eggs in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.

6:20 p.m. Officers received a report about wildlife roaming around in the 2000 block of Curve Court.

7:04 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

Total incidents: 29

• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.