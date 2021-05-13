Companies, individuals can apply for grants from Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. parent company’s new foundation

Alterra Mountain Co., parent company of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., announced this week the establishment of the Alterra Mountain Co. Community Foundation, a public charity created to provide financial support to the communities where the company operates.

Founders of Alterra Mountain Co. and its chief executive Rusty Gregory have donated an initial $2.6 million to fund grants. Ongoing financial support for the foundation will come from public donations, which will be used to provide emergency relief and hardship assistance for those within Alterra’s communities, including Steamboat Springs.

Individuals and companies in the U.S. and Canada may apply for grants at AlterraCommunityFoundation.com . Assistance may be provided to those affected by unforeseen circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, crime, illness or death and other emergency hardships.

“If this last year has taught us anything, it’s that the most important thing we can do as individuals and companies is help support those who help us,” Gregory said. “Our employees, vendors, guests and neighbors create the very spirit of the mountains that draw visitors from all over the world. The Alterra Mountain Co. Community Foundation was established to offer some support to those in need and help them thrive.”

A grant committee has been established to review grant applications and determine awards. The committee is made up of community members from each region where Alterra owns a resort, including from Alterra’s headquarters in the Denver area.