Community testing location changes

Beginning Thursday, June 2, the Mako Community COVID-19 Testing center moved to the parking lot of the Routt County Justice Center at 1955 Shield Dr.

Testing is available Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registering online is recommended, but not required.

More information about COVID-19 testing in Routt County can be found at co.routt.co.us/887/Routt-County-COVID-19-Testing