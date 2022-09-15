Community support funding request deadlines loom

The City of Steamboat Springs Community Support Funding has provided more than $4.6 million over the past decade to organizations across the Yampa Valley. The application deadline for the 2023 Community Support Funding is Sept. 29, according to a news release.

The city puts hundreds of thousands of dollars aside each year to assist community organizations that fall under three categories: arts and culture, environmental, and human resources. The human resource deadline is Sept. 29, while the environmental, and arts and culture applications are due Oct. 15.

Requests must relate to the following criteria:

An activity or program that reduces city service requirements or fulfills a city goal or aligns with City Council’s mission, vision and values.

The grant is not more than 30% of the organization’s total budget.

The organization indicates there is a strength or diversity among their other funding sources.

Last year, $630,000 was given to 47 different organizations with grants varying from $1,000 to $45,000.

Those interested in applying can contact Greg Hamilton at greg@yvcf.org or 970-439-4443.