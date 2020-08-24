Community policing is subject of Wednesday’s virtual town hall
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Community policing and police reform will be discussed at the next “Steamboat Conversations” live virtual town hall scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The discussion starts at 1:30 p.m., and panelists include: Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins; Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen; Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton; and Steamboat Springs City Council Member Lisel Petis.
The twice-monthly panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.
To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.
Questions for the panelists can be emailed to news@SteamboatPilot.com.
