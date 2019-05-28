Community invited to Yampa River resilience event

Despite cooler weather and some snowfall earlier this week, spring runoff is well underway with the Yampa River being fueled by snowmelt from the slopes of Mount Werner.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Mountain West, including the Yampa River basin, is experiencing the effects of a changing climate with increased drought and wildfire risks. Members of the public are invited to learn from national experts how to adapt to these changes at the second annual Yampa Basin Rendezvous community event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 5 at the Allbright Auditorium at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs.

A panel of leading authorities, including Tim Sullivan of The Nature Conservancy, Brad Udall of Colorado Water Institute at CSU and Matt Hamilton of Aspen Skiing Co., will share their experiences and host a lively discussion on building climate resilience at the local and national levels. The panel discussion is the culmination of a two-day conference for scientists and water resource professionals from Colorado and other states that will examine state-of-the-art regional climate projections and the use of this information.

The conference will also showcase the efforts of communities and organizations throughout the region that are working toward building resilience in planning, infrastructure and hazard preparedness. Visit yvsc.org for more information.