Community holds drive-by parade celebrating Hayden assisted living facility during pandemic (with video)

HAYDEN — Dozens of cars participated in a drive-by parade Wednesday at The Haven, an assisted living facility in Hayden. The parade showed the community is thinking about the residents and staff as the facility experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dozens of cars participated in a drive-by parade on Wednesday evening in front of The Haven, a senior assisted living facility that is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Dallas Robinson holds a sign near his uncle’s room at The Haven. Dozens of cars participated in a drive-by parade on Wednesday evening in front of The Haven, a senior assisted living facility that is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
