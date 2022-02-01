Community health needs survey open for Routt, Moffat counties

The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment survey for Routt and Moffat counties is now open.

The communitywide survey helps identify the health needs and experiences of residents in the Yampa Valley, and data collected will help inform area health initiatives into the future.

This year’s survey is a joint effort by local health and nonprofit groups, including The Health Partnership, UCHealth, Northwest Colorado Health, Routt County Public Health, Memorial Regional Health and Routt County United Way.

The link to the survey, available in English and Spanish, can be found at TheHealthPartnership.org/c hna. Organizers hope to reach more than 1,000 people by the time the three-week survey closes Feb. 22.

Participants who complete the approximately 10-minute survey will have the opportunity to win one of 10 $50 gift cards.

“The Community Health Needs Assessment is a vital piece of understanding how best to serve the Yampa Valley,” said Stephanie Einfeld, CEO of Northwest Colorado Health. “Our mission is to improve the quality of life for all Northwest Colorado residents, and we can only do that by listening to our community.”

Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith said the county department will add information gathered through this survey to the overall community assessment that Public Health is embarking on to shape the department’s priorities.

The survey identifies key health needs, issues and strengths in the community, and the survey is required by all nonprofit hospitals as a condition of retaining tax-exempt status.

In March, organizers will host follow-up community forums across the two counties to take a deeper dive into some of the initial survey findings, said The Health Partnership Executive Director Brittney Wilburn. For questions, contact info@ncchealthpartnership.org .

