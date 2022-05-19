Community health fund awards grants to 11 nonprofits

Children at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig use computers in summer 2021. The club is one group to receive funding through the Community Health Benefit Fund through the Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation.

Eliza Noe/Craig Press archive

The Community Health Benefit Fund through the Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation has awarded 15 grants for 2022 totaling $340,000, given to 11 nonprofit organizations in Routt and Moffat counties.CommunityHealthGrants-sbt-052022

The nonprofits align with at least one of the areas of focus identified in the UCHealth YVMC Community Health Needs Assessment, including access to health care, mental health and substance-use disorder.

The year’s recipients of grants from the Community Health Benefit Fund include the nonprofit groups Better Tomorrow (Advocates of Routt County and Brighter World Child Advocacy Center), the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Colorado, Horizons Specialized Services, Integrated Community, LiftUp of Routt County, The Health Partnership, Northwest Colorado Health, Partners in Routt County, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide (REPS), Planned Parenthood’s Steamboat Springs Health Center and Routt County Crisis Support.

This is the third year for the specific grants, following awards of $325,000 in 2021 and $275,000 in 2020, according to Lindsey Reznicek, YVMC communications strategist.

Reznicek said some grants this year focus on existing nonprofits expanding services into Moffat County, increased health care to minority groups and crisis support assistance.

“Nonprofits in the Yampa Valley do incredible work, and thanks to UCHealth, we’re pleased to be able to support this year’s recipients with grants to further their efforts,” said Leslie Knutson, chair of the YVMC Foundation board of directors. “There is work to be done surrounding access to health care, mental health and substance use disorder. We look forward to offering these grants for years to come in hopes that additional progress can be made in these areas.”

Dana Duran, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Colorado, said the grant funding will enable the club to implement SMART Moves programming designed to assist young people to gain skills to delay experimentation, increase refusal skills and develop healthy decision-making skills.

The grant to LiftUp of Routt County will support a health care and prescription fund that provides financial assistance to Routt County residents who need help paying for medical, dental or prescription needs.

“This grant is critical to LiftUp’s ability to meet the financial needs of our neighbors who are unable to afford a needed medical or dental treatment, dental procedure or even transportation to a medical appointment,” said Sue Fegelein, LiftUp executive director.

The nonprofit YVMC Foundation, found online at YVMCF.org , was established in 2001.

