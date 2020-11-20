Community Health Benefit Fund proposals can be submitted Jan. 1

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Funding areas have been established for the second annual grant cycle of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation’s Community Health Benefit Fund, and for the 2021 grant cycle, up to $325,000 is available. The guidelines are as follows:

• Access to health care: Deliver comprehensive and culturally responsive access to: physical health care; mental health care; and behavior health care

• Mental health: Develop and implement education and prevention resources as well as programs that promote inclusivity and equality; and create programs that care equally for the mind and body

• Substance use disorder: Expand and strengthen resources to provide education, prevention and treatment of substance use disorders

To qualify for the grant cycle, organizations must be an existing 501(c)(3) and located within Routt or Moffat counties and align to the funding priorities. Organizations meeting these requirements may apply individually or together to reach a shared goal via an online application at yvmcf.org/chbf.

Grant proposals may be submitted Jan. 1 to March 31, 2021, with recipients being notified in June 2021 if they are selected to receive a grant.