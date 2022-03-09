Community fund accepting grant applications

Steamboat Sotheby’s is accepting applications for the spring 2022 grant cycle through April 1 with grants awarded by May 31.

SSIR Brokers, owners and staff collectively participate in the fund, which has awarded more than $99,000 to 53 non-profit organizations in Routt County since its inception in 2017, according to the company.

The Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund was established to support local nonprofit organizations through a collective funding and semi-annual granting process. Collaborating with the Resort Group’s VIP Reservation Program with Mountain Resorts, Pioneer Ridge, and Simply Steamboat, a portion of reservation fees are also donated to the SSIR community fund, which generates additional funding for local nonprofits.

“We appreciate the opportunity to host Sotheby’s clients in our professionally managed vacation rentals, and we are proud to donate a portion of these reservations back to the SSIR Community Fund,” said Joe Cashen, vice president of Business Development at Resort Group, in a statement. “When Steamboat Sotheby’s Realty clients reserve their lodging with Resort Group, not only are they supporting Steamboat’s largest locally owned property management company, they are also contributing to the efforts of our hard working local nonprofit organizations.”

Grant funding will be considered for any nonprofit organization or program in Steamboat Springs or Northwest Colorado.

Grant funds will stay locally and support organizations that demonstrate need and make an impact in the community and to residents.

Fall 2021 grant funding was awarded to The Haven Assisted Living, new flooring funding; LiftUp of Routt County, housing needs fund; Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurses Association, home health program; Routt County Humane Society, mobile spay, neuter, adoption and disaster relief trailer; Routt County Search and Rescue, new ATV; The Cycle Effect, girls mountain bike program; Young Tracks, property maintenance; Come as you Are, Franklin Covey Life Skills Interactive Workshop; Northwest Colorado Center for Independence, youth leadership forum; Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, general operating expenses; Partners in Routt County, community-based mentoring program; Warhorse Ranch, indoor arena for equine therapy; and Yampatika Outdoor Awareness Program, summer camp scholarships.

Applications are being accepted through April 1 with funding awarded by May 31.

For an online application or more information, email kelsey.harkins@steamboatsir.com or visit http://www.Steamboatsir.com/ssircommunityfund .