Community effort creates new carport for Aspen View Manor just in time for winter

The new carport at Aspen View Manor in Oak Creek.





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The carport at Aspen View Manor is something Ellen Dalton, project manager for Routt County Foundation for Senior Citizens, Inc., and the residents of the Oak Creek senior living center have been wanting.

“It’s been something we’ve been wanting to do for a few years for our tenants,” Dalton said. “It’s just a really a tough time during the winter for them, and it’s difficult for them to get to their cars.”

Dalton oversees four senior facilities for the foundation including Mountain View Manor built in 1974 and the Selbe Apartments built in 1990 in Steamboat Springs. She also looks after the Scott Community Center, which is attached to the Selbe Apartments in Steamboat, and the Aspen View Manor built in 1977 in Oak Creek.

Both Steamboat living communities have had carports, and the new 12-space carport at Aspen View Manor was recently completed.

The $200,000 carport was built thanks to a $150,000 contribution from an anonymous donor who wanted to contribute to a community project in South Routt County. The project also got a $25,000 grant from NextFifty Imitative, a nonprofit organization in Denver, and the foundation covered the remaining $25,000.

The project was led by general contractor DCB Construction of Denver. Metallic Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings manufactured the buildings, and Nationwide Erectors of Peyton put the buildings up. Locals Ed Becker from Mountain Architecture Design Group, Duckels Construction, NWCC and Midwest Electric also helped with the project.

The new carport has room for 12 cars, and not all of the spaces have been assigned.

Construction crews work on the new carport at the Aspen View Manor in Oak Creek earlier this year.





“We’re only using eight of the spots, because some of our tenants aren’t driving,” Dalton said. “We’re not sure what we’re doing with the empty ones right at the moment, but they will be available if and when we have tenants that move in at some point and need a spot.”

She said the new carport, which is enclosed on three sides, is a blessing as winter approaches in the Yampa Valley.

“It’s for the tenants to not have to deal with all the snow in the wintertime,” Dalton said. “Each year we have problems with snow removal, and it’s just really hard for them to get out there and dig out their cars. Even if you have snow removal, they still have to go out and brush the cars off and make sure they can get into their cars.”

