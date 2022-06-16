Community COVID-19 testing site to close after June 26

The Mako Community COVID-19 testing site in Steamboat Springs will close after June 26, according to the State of Colorado and a news release from Routt County on Thursday, June 16.

The free community testing recently moved to the parking lot of the Routt County Justice Center at 1955 Sheild Dr. Testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 26.

Registering online is recommended, but not required.

Information regarding COVID-19 testing in Routt County can be found at http://www.co.routt.co.us/887/Routt-County-COVID-19-Testing

The following will still offer testing after June 26: