Community COVID-19 testing site to close after June 26
The Mako Community COVID-19 testing site in Steamboat Springs will close after June 26, according to the State of Colorado and a news release from Routt County on Thursday, June 16.
The free community testing recently moved to the parking lot of the Routt County Justice Center at 1955 Sheild Dr. Testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 26.
Registering online is recommended, but not required.
Information regarding COVID-19 testing in Routt County can be found at http://www.co.routt.co.us/887/Routt-County-COVID-19-Testing
The following will still offer testing after June 26:
- UC Health Urgent Care: Sign up online or call 970-871-9770 for more information
- Walgreens: Sign up online
- Steamboat Medical Group: Call 970-879-0203 for more information
- South Routt Medical Center: Call 970-736-8118 for more information
- Northwest Colorado Health: Call 970-879-1632 for more information
- Yampa Valley Medical Associates: Call 970-879-3327 for more information
- Pediatrics of Steamboat Springs: Call 970-871-1900 for more information
- Steamboat Springs Family Medicine: Call 970-871-1323 for more information
