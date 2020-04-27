Community continues to help with Steamboat school lunch delivery

Rick Gunter, Dan Titus, Pam Albrecht-Wedel and Aliou Sow, members of the food and nutrition services team at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, help make brown bag lunches for Steamboat students.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This week, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, in collaboration with several other community organizations, will continue to prepare and distribute brown bag lunches to Steamboat Springs School District students.

On Friday, April 17, one of the district’s essential employees who works on the food preparation team tested positive for COVID-19, causing the district to suspend the program for the day.

Last week, which was spring break, the local hospital and a few community partners stepped in to provide lunches. And when the hospital offered to continue providing lunches this week, school district officials said they appreciated additional time to ensure public safety and have offered to reimburse the food cost.

At this time, there is currently no evidence connecting the transmission of COVID-19 to food or food packaging, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The hospital staff are preparing about 440 meals each day. Last Friday, Papa Murphy’s brought 400 mini pizzas to the hospital to be distributed with the lunches.

All students are welcome to participate in the lunch program.

Families should look for the white school district bus and can pick up the meals according to the following schedule:

No. 1 distribution sites on the west side of town:

• 11 to 11:20 a.m., Anchor Way Church parking lot, 40650 Anchor Way

• 11:25 to 11:45 a.m., Heritage Park, U.S. Highway 40 and Brandon Circle

• 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park, 29035 U.S. Highway 40

• 12:15 to 12:35 p.m., White Haven Mobile Home Park, 29935 U.S. Highway 40

No. 2 distribution sites in the west/central area of town:

• 11 to 11:20 a.m., Dream Island, 1315 Dream Island Plaza

• 11:25 to 11:45 a.m., The Reserves of Steamboat Springs, 2000 Elk River Road

• 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., West Acres Mobile Home Park, 2900 West Acres Drive

• 11 a.m. to noon, Steamboat Springs High School athletic entrance, 45 E. Maple St.

No. 3 distribution sites in the mountain area:

• 11 to 11:20 a.m., Shadow Run Condominiums, 2900 Whistler Road

• 11:25 to 11:45 a.m., Mountain Village Apartments, 1101 Mountain Village Circle

• 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Fish Creek Mobile Home Park, 75 Anglers Drive

