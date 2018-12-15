Community Connections: What to do over winter break

It's that time of year, the most wonderful time of year, right? Well in many ways it is. The snow is abundant, the street lights are aglow and thousands of children are eagerly anticipating the beginning of winter break.

Ah, winter break, two weeks of pure bliss for school children that can too often feel like a test of patience, planning and financial prowess for working parents.

Sadly, winter break often adds one more to-do item to frazzled mom's and dad's list: Finding a place for your kids to go while you are at work between Dec. 22 and Jan. 6.

Because of the generous support we receive from our community, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado is open to provide a safe and positive place for kids to be during school breaks. Inside the Clubs, kids age 6 to 14 can hang out with friends, create art projects, play in the gym and read.

Thanks to our newly renovated Mary Brown Teen Center, middle school students have their own space to eat, hang out and be themselves. Teen Center Director Meghan plans activities for them to do each day. Highlights include, sip and paint, a Chopped Junior cooking competition and milkshake making.

Our new teen center is also complete with new sofas and reading corner, computer station with Google Chromebooks, flat-screen TV and kitchen area. Here, teens can be themselves, form positive relationships with peers and mentors and learn necessary life skills.

At the Boys & Girls Clubs, our mission is to enable and inspire the young people of Northwest Colorado to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. To do that, we strive to serve every child when they need us most.

Knowing your children are safe and cared for is the wish of every parent. When we support our children, we support our community. We at the clubs hope you and yours have a safe and meaningful holiday season, and we hope to see your children at the club.

The Boys & Girls Club has two locations in Steamboat Springs and Craig. They are open every day after school from 3 to 7 p.m. and on school days off from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Club membership is $25 per year, after school programming is free and school day off/seasonal camp prices are $1 per hour. Scholarships are available. Visit at bgcnwc.org for more information.

Celina Taylor is director of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado.