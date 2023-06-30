Community Connections: Steamboat Springs Teen Council provides safe environment for youth

The Steamboat Springs Teen Council is a program of the nonprofit organization, Partners for Youth, and has provided opportunities for youth in our community. The goal of Steamboat Springs Teen Council is to provide a safe, sober and positive environment for youth to identify issues in their community and advocate for change. Many members of the Teen Council are outspoken, passionate and driven individuals who want to see their community thrive.

Heidi Brown, the program director who coordinates Steamboat Springs Teen Council, teaches teens valuable skills such as asking tough questions, problem-solving, advocating for their ideas and creating change. Through this program, members of the council have had the opportunity to plan and coordinate events for teens such as outdoor movies, bowling nights, and summer kickoffs. Additionally, the Teen Council has actively engaged in community outreach.

By partnering with UpRISE, Colorado’s Social Justice Tobacco Control Movement, Teen Council has gained insights into addressing the root causes of drug use within our community, rather than merely addressing the symptoms. After identifying a lack of youth representation in decision-making spaces as one of the root causes, the council determined that the Steamboat Springs School District was the community partner best suited to address this concern. Teen Council plans to pursue bringing creative solutions and additional opportunities for youth voice to the schools this fall.

Another significant aspect of the Teen Council’s outreach efforts has been targeting the rise of fentanyl in our community. As the third wave of the opioid crisis began affecting our valley, the Steamboat Springs Teen Council initiated discussions on how to help mitigate the impact of opioid overdoses. Several group members, including myself, have personal connections to opioids and understand the dangers of misuse, whether through classmates’ experiences or school presentations. To address this issue, multiple council members, including myself, became certified trainers in naloxone administration. We coordinated training opportunities in the Steamboat Springs School District to educate staff about naloxone and opioid overdoses. This project not only raised awareness but also equipped community members with the tools necessary to combat opioid misuse.

Over the course of the next school year, Teen Council hopes to continue providing prosocial events for youth and working to elevate youth voices within decision making spaces. For teens interested in joining the Steamboat Springs Teen Council, please reach out to heidi@partnersyouth.org and consider attending a meeting once they resume this fall.

Sunny Winn has been a member of Steamboat Teen Council for the past two years, and has served on the council’s executive committee for one year. She will be entering her junior year at Steamboat Mountain School this fall.