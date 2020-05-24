Community Connections: Steamboat Reading

Steamboat Reading’s mission is to create a community of support for struggling readers and their families by providing tutoring, assessment, advocacy, and parent education.

This summer may look vastly different for many children. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the months ahead. Steamboat Reading provided consistent support and guidance to students and families and will continue to offer support through the summer. We know many are impacted financially right now, and one of our goals is to be available to all families in need of our support. Scholarships based on income are available for all services.

The mission of Steamboat Reading is to provide a community of support for struggling readers and their families. During the past few months, we offered our students a sense of connection and provided one-on-one online lessons in reading, writing and math to help them continue to make academic growth.

Lessons are targeted and individualized to start with what a child knows and then teach the skills needed to become confident and proficient. In the beginning, meeting with students online was a gift, but online learning has become a struggle for many students.

After weeks of virtual learning, Steamboat Reading’s students and teachers are excited to meet in person beginning in June. Just this week during a Zoom meeting, an 8-year-old was in tears because the online learning was overwhelming, and she did not want to continue tutoring through the summer.

I assured her that we would meet in person soon, and we talked about how the lessons have helped her improve as a reader. She began to perk up and said that she wanted to keep going even though it was hard. The grit and determination of the students we work with is impressive and motivating.

Many of the children we work with are diagnosed with dyslexia. Dyslexia occurs on a continuum from mild to severe, and one out of five people is dyslexic. Our tutors are trained to support these learners in addition to students who need other targeted support.

Steamboat Reading will resume offering formal learning evaluations. These learning evaluations are used to diagnose learning differences, like dyslexia and dyscalculia. Understanding a child’s academic strengths and challenges can impact how they view themselves in a positive way and how they approach school.

We have an advocate who works with families to help them collaborate with the schools and guides parents through understanding data and how to make a plan to best meet the needs of their child.

We want all children in Routt County to be successful readers. We are always available to answer questions or provide a free initial consultation. We are here to support you.

Kim Schulz is the executive director and part of the team of reading experts at Steamboat Reading. For more information visit steamboatreading.org, or connect with us at 970-367-7670 or at info@steamboatreading.org.