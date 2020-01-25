Community Connections: My secret to overcoming addiction

Nobody wakes up one day and says, “I want to be a drug addict and ruin my life.” It just sort of happens.

Drugs and alcohol numbed the pain for years but eventually lead to bigger problems. It became a self-fulfilling prophecy of self-destruction. But I have found a better path forward since joining the community at Come As You Are.

CAYA is a yearlong faith-based, residential treatment home for women located in Steamboat Springs, with a year two transition option. I know my story can help someone else out there who has tried and tried to quit and just not found the secret to lasting freedom from drug or alcohol abuse.

Through the years, I have been to multiple treatment facilities in Colorado for help with mental illness and addiction. I have always left feeling defeated and unsuccessful. But something was different this time.

Coming to CAYA has been life changing for me. I learned that there was nothing wrong with me, and I discovered a whole community of Christians who pray for me and care about my recovery. This experience has opened my heart and mind to what a family truly is and how they can help each other. Love truly changes everything.

People often ask me how I was able to change. For me, it all comes down to surrendering to something bigger than yourself. CAYA is a community of people who are committed to teaching women how to let God work in their lives. This program has helped me break down the walls that abuse, addiction and mental illness had built up.

Addiction left me as an intravenous methamphetamine user, abandoning my children and choosing sin every chance I got. Today, I am 8 months sober for the first time in 10 years and drug free in this wonderful community that has helped me choose a better path.

I am learning new life skills and looking at different career options, my relationships with my children and husband are being restored. My story is helping to change the lives of others, and I’m excited to see what my future holds for the first time.

CAYA has changed my life and other women’s lives in only a short period of time. We are pioneers in this movement, and I know this program is only the beginning. People are tired of a fix that doesn’t really fix anything.

My name is Chynna, and I have found freedom in the power of God and the warmth of a loving community that has helped me deal with the root causes of my addictions and personal pain. If my story hits home, you don’t have to be alone. Reach out for more information on how your life journey can change.

If you want to be part of helping write a better story in the lives of others, see how you can volunteer and support CAYA. Visit cayasteamboat.com. It is the only free, faith-based women’s treatment program in the area.

Men, there is hope for you too. CAYA is working on developing a men’s program too, which will hopefully launch in 2020. If you want to help make that a reality, contact the CAYA staff for more information. Drug overdose killed 974 people in 2018. It doesn’t have to be that way. I have found the secret to freedom. You can too.

Chynna Wallace is a member of the Come As You Are treatment program in Steamboat Springs.