Community Connections: Health Partnership

Stephanie Monahan

Courtesy photo

As we continue to understand and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Partnership is working together with community organizations to ensure people have access to the health and well-being resources they need to weather this storm.

We are all responding to the multitude of needs while remaining steadfast in connecting to sources of support. There are many organizations and agencies that understand the unpredictability of life’s circumstances, and together we are working hard to keep our community strong. The Health Partnership works together with organizations that help to lay and maintain the foundational bricks that build and sustain the health and well-being for Routt County families.

We are doing our part by fulfilling our mission to “compassionately connect people to health and well-being resources” and are available to help individuals and our community partner organizations throughout Routt County.

Navigating individual needs

If you or someone you know needs support in navigating health services, behavioral health services, unemployment, loss of health insurance or financial instability due to COVID-19, our team of care coordinators are here to help. Call 970.875-3630 or visit thehealthpartenrship.org for up-to-date resources. We can help connect you to:

Emergency assistance funds

Food assistance

Transportation resources

Mental health resources

Medical providers

In solidarity with our community partners, we know this challenge is temporary, and we will get through it. We all value our ability to provide for ourselves, our families and neighbors, and we understand it can be challenging to seek support. Know you have many community members and organizations here to help you weather this storm.

Navigating community resources

In addition to our care coordinator team, the Health Partnership staff are taking significant measures to do our part in working with our partners to share resources across our communities, Routt County and the northwest region. We’ve collaborated with businesses, public health, health and human services to compile need-specific resources to make this time a little easier.

Resources include key organizations, such as LiftUp of Routt County, Routt Council on Aging, Department of Human Resources, MindSprings Health, Western Slope 2-1-1 and many more. Use and share the following link for critical resources around food, utilities, housing and transportation at thehealthpartenrship.org.

For more Well-being begins when our needs are being met We are here to help. Reach out to a Care Coordinator for support in navigating services and resources at 970-875-3630. We provide free and confidential resources and supports. Visit thehealthpartnership.org where you’ll find the resources that can help you with the factors that support health and well-being in the Yampa Valley. If you do not see a resource that is right for you or you want to talk about additional needs you may have, contact the care coordinator at 970-875-3630 or referral@ncchealthpartnership.org.

Health and social needs are linked and we keep this in mind when compiling the resources. Lack of food or stress from the inability to pay rent or utility bills or get to a medical appointment can exacerbate health issues and erode your well-being. For example, when looking for unemployment resource be sure to consider additional resources that can help support your mental well-being during a life-changing event. See the Crisis Support resources at thehealthpartenrship.org for more information.

Also, resources are rapidly evolving. If you have or are endanger of loosing a job that jeopardizes your access to affordable health care for you or your family or if you find yourself uninsured during a time when you really need health care, check out the Health Insurance resource at thehealthpartenrship.org. If you are currently uninsured, there is a Special Enrollment Period from March 20 until April 1 to apply for health insurance with an April 1 start date.

We will do our best to keep resources updated and shared with partners and community members. Please use them in conjunction with Routt County public health and emergency management media releases and new resources such as the toolkits compiled by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and COVID-19 specific updates on community organization social media and websites.

One of Routt County’s greatest values and assets is that we care about each other, and we come together to help each other. Even though we are practicing physical distancing, reach out, connect with one another and call if you need support during this time.

Stephanie Monahan served as the Regional Health Connector for the Health Partnership serving Northwest Colorado where she worked to improve linkages between clinical partners and community service agency partners. Monahan is the executive director for the Health Partnership.

