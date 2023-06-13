Community Connections: Health Partnership connects resources to optimize care, recovery

A client’s story: I work as a nurse and am used to providing my patients with the best care possible. Suddenly I was unable to work due to serious injuries sustained in a bad accident. I was so stressed about my injuries, my inability to work and therefore my finances. But my care coordinator told me she could help. And she did. She was able to get me some funding for my rent for the time I was down and not getting a paycheck, and she also helped me with my utility bills. She was knowledgeable, sincere, and very supportive, which I appreciated so very much.

The Health Partnership has served individuals in Northwest Colorado since 2016, connecting them with resources to achieve optimal health and well-being. We have four programs: Care Coordination, Recovery Coordination/Peer Recovery Support, Health Insurance Outreach and Enrollment, and Community Impact. Health equity is at the core of all our work and although clients primarily come from our underserved communities, anyone is eligible for our programs, regardless of income, insurance, or immigration status.

Our Care Coordinators work directly with clients to help them navigate governmental systems or advocate for them at medical appointments. Some may struggle with transportation, food security, or housing insecurity, so care coordinators also work closely with local funders to meet each client’s unique basic need struggles. By meeting these needs, we reduce barriers to health and wellbeing and focus on improving individuals and families’ independence. We have a bilingual/bicultural care coordinator to support our Latinx community members and a care coordinator specializing in justice-involved individuals.

The Care Coordination program is also home to High Fidelity Wraparound services, an individualized approach to helping children, youth, and families with complex behavioral health needs. Service providers, existing support systems, and the youth and family work together with a Family Support Coordinator and Partner to help achieve a family vision and keep at-risk youth in the home.

Our Recovery Program, led by Peer Recovery Specialists, provides one on one recovery support to help individuals develop their own path to recovery through coaching, connection to recovery treatment services, and providing a supportive community to reduce stigma and encourage a sober lifestyle. Our peers host Clean & Sober events, recovery-friendly recreational activities open to all community members. They facilitate trainings about Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and the use of Narcan to prevent opioid overdose deaths. They are working to implement a new state-wide program, the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, designed to help employers support staff that are impacted by or living with SUD.

The Health Partnership’s Health Coverage program provides assistance to people navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace. They educate individuals about health insurance terminology, help clients to compare affordable health insurance options, find available tax credits, and help them sign up for the plan that best meets their needs. Spanish speakers can be assisted by our bilingual/bicultural staff.

The Community Impact Program focuses on increasing health equity across the Yampa Valley through strengthening relationships with partner organizations, participating in communitywide committees and leading systems change work. Projects include partnering with healthcare agencies to complete the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), facilitating the Cost Of Poverty Experience (COPE), convening the Yampa Valley Well Being Consortium, and supporting the Regional Health Connector (RHC) to link clinical and community organizations seeking to improve the overall health of their communities.

Stories:

I just wanted to take a moment to deliver a big heartfelt thank you for all your help. As a single mother of three, including a child with profound disabilities and medically fragility, we have found ourselves facing huge challenges these last few years. Your kindness in listening to our unique dilemma and your efforts in finding a grant to help offset respite expenses is a gamechanger for my little family.



Care for my son Sam (who has a neuro-genetic condition called Angelman Syndrome) is incredibly expensive and hard to find. There are few providers willing to work for less than $30-40 per hour, and this has led to a very isolating and stressful home life. When you told me you had secured a grant for us, I breathed a huge sigh of relief. These funds will be used to provide care for my son so that I can spend some 1-to-1 time with my 9-year-old daughter, will allow me some time for rest and self-care, and will allow me to afford to bring a caregiver on occasional outings when we need an extra set of hands to help accommodate Sam. Just being able to access a little “normalcy” in our lives is a huge gift.

From the very first time I spoke with Marissa, she was so supportive and so happy to help. I’ve been unable to work due to serious injuries I sustained in a bad accident at the end of January. I work as an Emergency Room Nurse at UC Health/Yampa Valley Medical Center. I am used to providing my patients with the best care possible. I am not very good at being the patient, so it has been very hard for me to be in this position. I was so stressed about injuries, my inability to work and therefore my finances, or lack thereof, and Marissa told me she could help. And she did help, she was able to get me some funding for my rent for the 2 months I’ve been down and not getting a paycheck. She is also helping me with my utilities, which is also extremely helpful at this time. She is knowledgeable, sincere, and very supportive, which I appreciate so very much.

My son moved to Meeker, Colorado beginning of June 2022. He had been in law enforcement for 17-plus years and retired the end of November 2021. He started his own business and had been doing well for 6 months when he was traveling in a personal truck that broke down. He fell and compound fractured his left leg horizontally and vertically. He was sent to St George, Utah where he underwent surgery, and was able to come home to Colorado. Since he was self-employed at the time and had no insurance, he had to shut down his business and now has no income. I am almost 70 years old and am not computer savvy at all. I was trying to use Google to find help for him and, by the grace of God, I found Ryan, a Care Coordinator for The Health Partnership. Ryan called me that day and got started trying to help my son with his medical needs, rent, food, and with encouragement. Ryan has been a blessing along with everyone at the Health Partnership who is reaching out and helping Ryan and us. My son will probably need a second surgery and the recovery time is estimated at over a year. Ryan has been working diligently to make sure that my son still has medical attention, a roof over his head, food, and utilities paid. If it was not for the grace of God and Health Partnership, I don’t know where my son or I would be.