Community Connections: Family Development Center

Family Development Center educates and cares for young children and their families through 3three different programs.

Discovery Learning Center

Discovery Learning Center is a nationally accredited preschool and prekindergarten. All of our students who graduated last year, met or exceeded Colorado’s school readiness standards. Of those 91 children in 2019, 22 of them benefited from scholarships at the center with over $127,000 awarded. Those scholarships were primarily funded by donations, Routt County United Way, Simmons Foundation, Routt County and the city of Steamboat Springs.

From a Discovery parent: “I wanted to let you know how much our daughter is thriving in kindergarten. The transition has been seamless and she is eager and thirsty to learn, make new friends and try new things. The first morning she hopped on the bus and hasn’t looked back since! It is hard to believe how much she has transformed in the past two years since she entered the doors at Discovery as an intensely shy and anxious child clinging to my side. …”

Newborn Network

Newborn Network is a parent education network for families with children prenatal to 36 months. Our parent educators served 49 families with 56 children with the nationally recognized Parents as Teachers monthly home visitation program in 2019. The network has been awarded model affiliate status from the National Parents as Teachers office. Play and Learn in Oak Creek is a parent-child activity offered twice weekly to 35 children and their parent/caregiver in 2019. The network provided over 160 families with a Colorado Bright by Three visit. Well over 100 group connections are offered throughout the county. This programming is offered at no cost to Routt County families, due to the previously mentioned donors plus Craig-Scheckman Family Foundation, Yampa Valley Community Foundation, Temple Hoyne Buell Foundation and Colorado Parent Possible.

From a Newborn Network parent: “I enjoy going to the Newborn Network every Tuesday morning! I’ve learned so much about how to parent and juggle two newborns in the last 5 weeks and it’s nice to get help and resources that are available from programs that help cater to parents. My children and I are able to meet so many new people (and baby friends) every week when we ‘go out’ we gained a lot of knowledge today.”

Family Development Center mission statement Family Development Center’s mission is to provide parents with the supports they need to be the best parents they can be, and to grow competent, confident and caring children. Our vision is that children experience joy, laughter and a sense of wonder and adventure every day.

Child Care Network

Child Care Network works with families — 146 in 2019 — to find licensed child care, provides training and coaching to 28 licensed child care providers and assists in the community in solving child care issues. Technical assistance and financial support to start-up family child care homes is available. These services are funded by many of the above sources plus First Impressions of Routt County.

From a Child Care Network parent: “The chart you attached with potential daycare facilities is SO INCREDIBLY helpful, and I really appreciate your assistance with this. I will look into these potential leads and contact you with any follow up questions.”

If you would like more information about any of our programs, visit familydevelopmentcenter.org for program contact info, or to learn or volunteer for our upcoming annual fundraiser Casino Night on Feb. 15. Email us at thavener@familydevelopmentcenter.org.

Tami Havener has served as executive director of the Family Development Center and the three integrated programs, Discovery Learning Center, Child Care Network and Newborn Network since 1984.