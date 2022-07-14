Community Connection: The power of Host Homes

The pandemic has made a lot of us realize our deep need for human connection. People are leaving their strict 9-5 jobs to spend more time with family.

We’re prioritizing flexibility and meaningful connection over the image of a successful career. Our communities as a whole are regaining their connectedness.

Community connection has always been central to the mission of Horizons.

For 47 years, Horizons has been working in partnership with community families to expand opportunities for individuals with, or at risk of, developmental disabilities.

Compassion and respect are at the heart of everything we do. From preemie babies to the end of life, we’re there. From speech therapy, to job coaching, to Day Program activities, we offer a wide variety of supports.

Throughout all of our programming, our goal is to get people involved in the community and one of the best ways to do that is through Host Homes. A Host Home provider is an individual or a family who opens up their home to an adult with an intellectual and/or developmental disability. They cook and eat together, go to community events together and build relationships together. It’s the central meaning of community connection.

By becoming a Host Home provider, you can provide companionship to someone in your neighborhood.

“When we assist people with disabilities in such a way as to help them sustain their independence, we create a happier, more connected and productive society,” says Dr. Larry Berkelhammer of The Mindful World.

In the Host Home program, Horizons will help support you as an individual or family as you make a difference in the life of a local adult with IDD.

IDD is an intellectual and/or developmental disability, which is a chronic disability that can be cognitive, physical or both.

This may be cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism or other similar conditions. As a Host Home provider, you invite a local adult with IDD into your home to be part of your family and you begin to build lasting relationships that leave lifelong effects on you both. We help match your caregiving capacity to the needs of an individual receiving services to create the best opportunity for growth.

Host Home providers are private contractors with Horizons, not employees. They receive a daily stipend based on the level of care required and over time, become trusted caregivers, friends and advocates for the individual that has become part of the family. They are responsible for providing nutritious meals, transportation if needed to medical appointments or recreational activities, ensuring access to the community, and supervision as required by the needs of the individual they are supporting.

Whether you are a recent empty nester or still have kids in the house, becoming a Host Home provider is a great way to make a profound difference in your community.

For more information, you can visit our website at HorizonsNWC.org/host-home or email Madeline Landgren at mlandgren@horizonsnwc.org .