Community blood drive to be held Thursday in Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Vitalant, formerly Bonfils Blood Center, and UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs are recruiting donors for a community blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the local hospital.

Last week's severe winter storm caused 25 blood drives in Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota to be canceled, which meant nearly 900 units of blood were not collected.

To make an appointment to donate, contact Vitalant's Appointment Center at 303-363-2300 or visit donors.bonfils.org and use site code #0234. Walk-ins are welcome as space permits. The best time for walk-ins is after 4:30 p.m.

Donors are reminded to bring a photo ID, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.