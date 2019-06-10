Community Alliance to host public event on annexation
Steamboat Pilot & Today
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Community Alliance of the Yampa Valley is sponsoring a public question-and-answer session on the West of Steamboat annexation at 7:15 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall. Audience members will write questions on notecards, and a moderator will select questions for members of the Let’s Vote Steamboat committee to answer.
