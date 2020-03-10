Community Agriculture Alliance: Where would you be without Agriculture? Naked and Hungry

Yes, we are trying to get your attention with this headline. Agriculture is one of those things we can easily take for granted. In an age where you can order food online or buy fresh raspberries in the middle of winter, most of us are somewhat removed from where our food and clothing come from. National Ag Day March 24 is about bringing awareness and appreciation for agriculture.

Since 2013, Community Agriculture Alliance has coordinated Ag Appreciation Week annually in March to coincide with National Ag Day. Locally, CAA celebrates all things agriculture with partnering ag organizations and area businesses. Our goal is to unite and connect everyone with the past, present and future of agriculture. This year events are scheduled for March 21 to 28.

6:30 p.m. March 19 Future Farmers of America Heritage Ag Storytelling at Soroco High School, 305 Grant Ave., featuring FFA student presentations.

Future Farmers of America Heritage Ag Storytelling at Soroco High School, 305 Grant Ave., featuring FFA student presentations. 9 to 11 a.m. March 23 Ag Week Kick-off Sale at Elk River Pet & Ranch, 2680 Copper Ridge Circle, with local food snacks, coffee and discount for CAA members.

Ag Week Kick-off Sale at Elk River Pet & Ranch, 2680 Copper Ridge Circle, with local food snacks, coffee and discount for CAA members. 6:30 p.m. March 23 Heritage Ag Storytelling at Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave., featuring Three Generations of Ranching in Routt County.

Heritage Ag Storytelling at Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave., featuring Three Generations of Ranching in Routt County. 3 p.m. March 24 Colorado Mountain College Sustainability Class at CMC Steamboat Springs Albright Auditorium, 1275 Crawford Ave., featuring panel discussion of local food producers and agriculture.

Colorado Mountain College Sustainability Class at CMC Steamboat Springs Albright Auditorium, 1275 Crawford Ave., featuring panel discussion of local food producers and agriculture. 6:30 p.m. March 24 “Biggest Little Farm” movie screening at Bud Werner Library Hall.

“Biggest Little Farm” movie screening at Bud Werner Library Hall. 8 a.m. March 25 Farmer’s Market Breakfast at Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1597 Lincoln Ave, featuring m ore than 25 booths with local producers selling food and products, ag organizations, breakfast burritos and coffee.

Farmer’s Market Breakfast at Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1597 Lincoln Ave, featuring m ore than 25 booths with local producers selling food and products, ag organizations, breakfast burritos and coffee. 5:30 p.m. March 26 Soil Health Listening Session at Haven Community Center, 302 S. Shelton St., Hayden, sponsored by Colorado Collaborative for Healthy Soils and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union.

Soil Health Listening Session at Haven Community Center, 302 S. Shelton St., Hayden, sponsored by Colorado Collaborative for Healthy Soils and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27 CAA Market at CAA offices, 743 Oak St. featuring local food and products, meet local producers.

CAA Market at CAA offices, 743 Oak St. featuring local food and products, meet local producers. Noon March 27 Taste of Routt County at Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St., featuring presentations on past and present cooking techniques for local food and tasting.

Taste of Routt County at Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St., featuring presentations on past and present cooking techniques for local food and tasting. 6 to 9 p.m. March 28 Western BBQ Local Ag Night at Steamboat Resort, Thunderhead Lodge, 2305 Mount Werner Circle. Tickets required at steamboat.com. Event features local food, area ranchers and portion of ticket sales donated to CAA.

CAA is also partnering with the following area restaurants who are offering local food specials during Ag Week, with a portion of sales donated back to CAA.

Big House Burgers

Creekside Cafe & Grill

Drunken Onion

Dude & Dan’s Bar and Grill

Mazzola’s Italian Diner

MountainBrew

Mountain Tap Brewery, Token Tuesday donation program

Laundry

Rex’s American Grill & Bar

Salt & Lime

Sharon’s

Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary, Hayden

Western BBQ

With 10 events during the week and 13 local restaurants with specials, everyone can get involved. Ag Week is also the one time of year that CAA asks for business sponsorships and individual contributions. If you’re not already donating, please consider joining us. The next time you eat, drink and get dressed, take a moment to truly think about it. And consider thanking a rancher or farmer for all they do. Details on events and donation information are at communityagalliance.org or call CAA office at 970-879-4370.

Michele Meyer is the executive director of Community Agriculture Alliance.