Community Agriculture Alliance: Where would you be without ag? Naked and hungry

Yes, we are trying to get your attention with this headline and have some fun.

Agriculture can easily be taken for granted. Our modern lives offer countless conveniences, where you can order food, clothes and about anything online and have it shipped to your front door, but many of us are removed from where our food and clothing actually come from. The answer remains the same: agriculture.

National Ag Day is March 23, and it is intended to bring awareness and appreciation for agriculture.

Since 2013, Community Ag Alliance has coordinated Ag Appreciation Week annually in March to coincide with National Ag Day. Locally, CAA celebrates all things agriculture with partnering organizations and area businesses.

Our goal is to unite and connect everyone with the past, present and future of agriculture. We are happy to have in-person events once again and are looking forward to connecting with our community. This year’s schedule of events include:

• Ag Heritage Storytelling – two events on March 16 at Soroco High School and March 22 at Hayden High School in partnership with FFA programs. Events start at 6 p.m.

• Taste of History with Tread of Pioneers Museum at noon March 21. For more, http://www.TreadOfPioneers.org .

• Chicken Butchery Class with Laura the Butcher at the Meat Bar on March 21. The cost is $45 per person, and that includes one local chicken and instruction. You will take the meat home with you. Call CAA at 970-879-4370 to register. Class size is limited.

• Ag Panel Discussion at Colorado Mountain College at 3:20 p.m. March 22 in the Albright Auditorium. A Zoom option will be available.

• “Sacred Cow” movie screening with the Bud Werner Memorial Library at 6 p.m. March 23.

• State of the Yampa River — two events in Craig at Moffat County Pavilion on March 23 and Steamboat Springs Community Center on March 24. Speaker panel will discuss current river conditions, issues and collaborations in partnership with Colorado River District and Yampa White Green Basin Roundtable. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m.

• Ranch Tour on March 26 at Whaley’s Ranch in South Routt. The cost is $20 per person. Register at http://www.CommunityAgAlliance.org .

In addition to events, CAA is continuing our partnership with the local restaurants to highlight local and Colorado ingredients. Watch for more information on where to eat during Ag Week.

We encourage everyone to shop local and learn more about local food production in the Yampa Valley. Local farmers and ranchers will be at the CAA Market, 743 Oak Street, all week long, sampling products and sharing their stories of local food.

With a variety of events and promotions, we invite everyone to get involved. Ag Week is also the one time of year that CAA asks for business sponsorships and new individual contributions. If you are not already donating or a member, please consider joining us.

The next time you eat, drink and get dressed, take a moment to genuinely think about it. And consider thanking a rancher or farmer for all they do. Details on events and donation information are at http://www.CommunityAgAlliance.org or by calling the CAA office at 970-879-4370.

Michele Meyer is the executive director of the Community Agriculture Alliance.