Community Agriculture Alliance: What’s going on at the Legacy Ranch?

In 1999, Steamboat Springs became the owner of a 130-acre parcel of land at U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131.

Part of the larger Legacy Project that brought multiple organizations and landowners together to help preserve important areas around Steamboat Springs, the Legacy Ranch preserves the south entrance to town and ties the community back to its roots.

Yampatika, a local environmental education nonprofit, conducts environmental programming at the ranch. The hay meadows have been managed by CSU Extension since 2019 when it was decided that due to the presence of a globally-rare ground nesting bird, traditional haying was no longer an option. The vision was to have a place where agricultural and environmental research could occur while maintaining the open space in a productive way.

Research and innovation are constantly occurring at the ranch, including the following:

• In spring 2021, three CSU-created low-cost soil moisture sensors with remote communication capability were installed to test the technology. Unfortunately, there seems to be an issue with these, which is why these tests are administered.

• In spring 2022, a flume and testing apparatus was installed on the field to capture irrigation runoff before it flows back into the Yampa River. The quality of this water is measured against the quality of the incoming water, which flows across the Haymaker golf course before coming under Colorado 131 to irrigate Legacy. This is part of a larger study that CSU’s Agriculture Water Quality Program is doing with funding from the Colorado Ag Water Alliance and is one of three locations in the Yampa Valley where data is being gathered.

• The STAR (Saving Tomorrow’s Agricultural Resources) program is looking at ways to increase soil health and moisture-holding capacity of soil on the Legacy Ranch. The first part of the project was to see how grazing the property might influence microbial action in the soil and also help add organic matter. The ranch has been grazed every fall for three years and testing was conducted recently to see if any changes are occurring in the soil.

In an effort to see how sod-bound hay meadows can “break up,” a “cocktail” mix was recently planted to see if there is an improvement in soil health (organic matter, microbial activity and nitrogen levels) with plants. A mix that includes crimson clover, alfalfa, spring forage pea, purple top turnip and fava beans was recently planted in a 2-acre area on the south end of the property and new plants are starting to germinate.

• CSU is working with The Land Institute (see more at LandInstitute.org ) on planting alternative forage plots in several locations across the state. These plantings hope to answer the question of what crops we could possibly grow in the Yampa Valley as hotter, drier summers become more commonplace. As such, a 5-acre plot of Kernza, a variety of intermediate wheatgrass that is being developed as a perennial grain and drought-tolerant forage crop, was planted two weeks ago on the east side of the Legacy Ranch along U.S. 40. This fall, a similar experimental planting of sainfoin, a non-bloating legume for grazing, will commence.

If driving by the Legacy Ranch, check out how these projects are faring and let the Extension office know about ideas for further research.

Todd Hagenbuch is the CSU Routt County Extension director and agriculture agent.