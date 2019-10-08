Community Agriculture Alliance: The Future Farmers of America

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Do you know what FFA is? Founded in 1928, Future Farmers of America is a youth organization promoting and supporting agricultural education and leadership. Did you know Soroco High School has a thriving FFA program and offers agriculture education programs?

We are excited to announce 12 of the 51 Soroco FFA members will fly to Indianapolis, Indiana, for yet another National FFA Convention on Oct. 29. Chapter members will join an estimated 65,000 students from across the U.S. Soroco will represent two American Degree recipients, Mattie Rossi and Harrison Ashley. In addition, Bailey Iacovetto is the first Soroco FFA member to be a national finalist with her Outdoor Recreation Supervised Agriculture Experience proficiency. All sessions can live streamed on RFD-TV available at rfdtv.com.

The annual FFA Degree Ceremony will be held Oct. 23 in the old gym at Soroco High School. In the FFA, members have the opportunity to receive four degrees: Greenhand, Chapter, State and American.

Below is a list of minimum requirements members must meet in order to receive FFA degrees.

Greenhand degree, members must:

Be enrolled in an agriculture education program

Have a plan for a supervised agricultural experience

Learn and explain the FFA creed; mission; and motto, emblem and colors

Understand the FFA Code of Ethics and proper use of the FFA jacket

Understand the history and bylaws of the organization

Chapter FFA degree, members must:

Completed 180 hours of agriculture education instruction

Have an operating supervised agricultural experience that has invested $150 or worked 45 hours

Completed at least 10 hours of community service

Demonstrate an understanding of five Parliamentary Law procedures

State FFA degree, members must:

Been an active member of FFA for at least two years

Invested or earned at least $3500 within supervised agricultural experience and worked at least 300 hours

Complete a minimum of 25 hours of community service

American FFA Degree members must:

Active FFA members for at least three years

Earned or invested $10,000 or worked 2,250 hours within supervised agricultural experience

Have maintained a C grade average or better

Have completed 50 hours of community service

Fewer than 0.5% nationally of members within the FFA will receive their American Degree. Soroco anticipates around 5% to receive this award. It’s an award given to those who work hard and succeed within their supervised agricultural experiences. We are proud to recognize the members who have achieved and will achieve these FFA goals.

Student-supervised agriculture experience (SAE) through the Soroco Agriculture Education Program are required by each student. They are a work based learning opportunity that connects knowledge with hands on opportunity in the market. They benefit the student, employer and community.

The results of Soroco students SAE programs returns over a $250,000 economic impact to our South Routt community. In addition, time spent in service to our community. This upcoming year, FFA members will continue to make a difference and be rewarded for their efforts living up to the FFA motto, “Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live and living to serve.”

Makinley Parker is the Soroco High School student chapter reporter of Future Farmers of America.