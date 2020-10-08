Community Agriculture Alliance: Soroco FFA thriving

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted industry, business and our daily lives. Agriculture, however, has not stopped. Livestock still requires feed, plants must have water and fences must be mended. Soroco High School Future Farmers of America is a leadership organization that is part of agriculture education, preparing students in premier leadership, personal growth and career success. FFA members are learning skills to provide food and fiber to the world and the next generation of agriculture.

On July 19, Soroco FFA was able to have a modified awards banquet. Many accomplishments were celebrated and individuals who have excelled were recognized. A new officer team was announced: Makinley Parker, president; Kaetlyn Freedman, vice president; Kayla Rossi, secretary; Spencer Ashley, treasurer; Katelyn Dudley, reporter and Alex Colby, sentinel.

The Colorado State FFA Convention was held virtually this year. In addition to recognizing members in multiple sessions, community members and teachers were noticed for their numerous achievements. Chapter members submitted a video application earlier in the year giving a compelling list of reasons why adviser Jay Whaley, should be named Outstanding Ag Teacher.

On July 18, via a virtual session, Whaley was recognized as the 2019-2020 John Knaub Memorial Colorado FFA Outstanding Teacher Award recipient. In addition, our chapter nominated Lee Anderson for a State Honorary Degree, which he received. We are also thankful for all Anderson has done for our chapter.

Additional awards include:

Nick Estes: 2019-20 state winner in Beef Entrepreneurship

Sam Clyncke: state winner in 2019-20 Forage Production

Bailey Iacovetto: state winner 2019-20 Outdoor Recreation

These all added to the Class of 2020 Soroco seniors, who won three major Routt County Agriculture Enterprise areas.

Spencer Ashley and Zack Clyncke received the highest degree a state can bestow, the Colorado State FFA Degree.

Proficiencies are a way of evaluating student’s supervised agricultural experiences. These experiences are a work-based learning opportunity where students can practice what they learn outside of the classroom.

At the virtual state convention, the 2020-21 state officers were announced. Soroco FFA President Bailey Iacovetto was a candidate. She was placed as the Colorado FFA State Sentinel. Bailey also received the Dekalb Star Soroco Senior award.

Bailey will take the year off from school to represent the state of Colorado as a state officer. She will work with nine other members from around the state representing FFA and agriculture at events and functions. Bailey is the eighth Soroco student to ever receive this honor.

We are proud of the work members have put into the past year, and thankful to anyone who has helped us along the way. The past year has been crazy, and the upcoming year is uncertain. We will continue to push forward and strive for excellence. This year, more than half of our student body participated in FFA, about 56 FFA members out of 100 students. Soroco FFA members know that agriculture is the backbone of America. We will continue to advocate for the industry, finding new ways to tell our story and encourage participation.

Katelyn Dudley is a Soroco High School Future Farmers of America student.