Community Agriculture Alliance: Soil Health Initiative, annual landowners meeting

Whether an agriculture producer or a residential gardener, understanding the needs of the soil as well as overall soil health is critical to success. Also, optimum soil health and better management of fertilizers will help improve water quality in local streams.

Soil testing is essential to help growers understand soil health. Good management decisions about soil health can save money and increase productivity as well as help promote a healthy watershed.

The Routt County Conservation District, in cooperation with Natural Resources Conservation Service, is offering interpretive assistance to landowners who have their soil tested through the Colorado State University Extension program. For example, information from the soil test combined with crop data can be used to develop meaningful nutrient management plans.

Soil health and other resource issues will be discussed at the upcoming Routt County Conservation’s annual landowners meeting at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1597 Lincoln Ave.

Who should attend

Do you own land in Routt County? Are you an agriculture producer? Are you interested in improving your stewardship skills, networking with other landowners and learning about how to access new funding opportunities?

Here are 10 reasons to attend:

Help shape the future of your conservation district.

Learn about funding opportunities available through Natural Resources Conservation Service, Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District and others.

Free food will be available.

Network with your fellow producers, gardeners and neighbors.

Meet face to face with local conservation agency people.

Meet new friends.

Share success stories with like-minded people.

Participate in a local working group interactive session to prioritize resource issues in the county.

Learn how to get your resource-related questions answered.

Find out how to apply for Conservation Service technical and funding assistance.

A light meal will be served. Topics to be discussed include, how the district can best serve you, some of the programs Routt County Convervasion District is proposing for the short and long term, decoding Conservation Service funding programs and more. RSVPs will be helpful for planning purposes.

Conservation districts are local units of government established under state law to carry out natural resource management programs at the local level by providing technical assistance and tools to manage and protect land and water resources.

Natural Resources Conservation Service provides technical assistance and implementation funding to private landowners and relies on local input, provided through the Routt County Conservation District, to prioritize their programs.

Lyn Halliday is the board president of the Routt County Conservation District and the Upper Yampa River Watershed Coordinator. Send emails to board@routtcountycd.com.