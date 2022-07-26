Community Agriculture Alliance: SBT GRVL is almost here

SBT GRVL, or Steamboat Gravel, is an annual bike event happening the weekend of Aug. 12 in Routt County, which will include a two-day expo and a race with 3,000 riders from 50 states and 15 countries.

With the fundamental goal of inclusivity, the SBT GRVL team focuses not only on the race, but also on a fantastic weekend with family and friends who share the love of bikes.

The beauty of Steamboat (not to mention the camaraderie with fellow cyclists), as well as the basic challenge of covering these gravel roads on two wheels, is something that will not soon be forgotten.

We are so excited for SBT GRVL 2022 and are grateful to our community for their support. Our main event is a bike race, but we are so much more than that.

Dedicated to advocacy and community engagement, we are proud to give back year-round to groups all over the country as well as in our own backyard. From local organizations such as Routt County Riders, the Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat Springs and Community Agriculture Alliance to All Bodies On Bikes and Ride For Racial Justice, we are committed to getting as many people on bikes as we can. In addition, we are excited to announce our two newest categories for this year’s race: Juniors and Paracyclists.

The expo will be on Yampa Street between Ninth and 12th streets, and will feature local, regional and national partners who will showcase their products and share information about their organizations. There will also be fun activities like the Alpine Bank Toddler Race where 1- to 4-year-olds will have the chance to show off their bike skills.

Race day on Aug. 14 will be full of excitement starting at 6:30 a.m. Come down to Yampa Street to join in on the fun, listen to live music and cheer on the participants as they cross the finish line.

SBT GRVL 2022 weekend events:

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 — There will be a handful of rides that will be starting downtown and exploring the Routt County gravel roads. You can expect anywhere from 100-400 people on any given ride. Each of these rides have been permitted by Routt County Road and Bridge.

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 — There will be a ride starting downtown and heading out CR 33. We anticipate about 500 riders to be out and about through the morning.

6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 — We have about 3,000 riders this year who will be heading out Sunday morning and will be out on course throughout the day.

9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 — MOOTs Ride – starting at MOOT’s HQ in Steamboat Springs and will be going out 20 Mile Road to the Cow Creek section. Up and over that section to the Red School House and heading back to town on River Road. You will also see cleanup crews on bikes on Monday morning ensuring that we leave the roads just how we found them!

For more information on our event and the weekend activities, SBTgrvl.com/weekend-activities .

Greer Van Dyck is the community relations director of SBT GRVL.