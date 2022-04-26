Community Agriculture Alliance: Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council to hold third annual Wildfire Mitigation Conference

The 2021 wildfire season was another record breaker for Colorado with a much longer fire season and the most destructive fire in Colorado history taking place last December in Boulder — the Marshall fire.

Routt County experienced several wildfires within its boundaries, in North and South Routt, with some loss of structures. Fire is and will continue to be part of our environment, and we all are exposed to some risk, no matter where we live.

We need to learn and adapt to live with fire: Climate change threatens to increase the frequency, extent and severity of fires through higher temperatures and drought. The complex challenges of managing and mitigating wildfire will continue to be front and center during this year’s Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Conference.

We will have local and regional experts present on steps that we all can take — from the individual homeowner to our community officials — to better plan and mitigate risks, and how to be better prepared in the event of a wildfire.

Kicking off Wildfire Awareness Month, the goal of this year’s Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Conference is for participants to walk away with an action plan for initial mitigation action around their homes and a personal evacuation plan in the event of a wildfire.

The morning will start with presentations on current wildfire conditions for Routt County, the 2022 seasonal outlook and lessons learned from the last fire season. In smaller breakout groups, participants will create personal and home wildfire readiness plans. We will finish with an engaging keynote on fire science and collaborative approaches to promote resilient systems linked to forest landscapes.

Throughout the conference, there will be opportunities for participants to provide initial input to guide our upcoming Routt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan update.

A firefighter walks through the still-smoldering sagebrush just outside of Steamboat Springs after a wildland fire on April 28, 2021.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

This community event is free, open to the public and will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, in Colorado Mountain College’s Allbright Auditorium.

The conference is organized by the Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council to promote public awareness and understanding of wildfire risk and foster community-driven action. This supports the council’s mission to create resilient fire-adapted communities to reduce risk and the impacts of wildfire in Routt County.

To register for the event, go to RouttWildfire.org . We look forward to learning and collaborating with you during this year’s conference.

Sarah Jones and Carolina Manriquez serve as chairs for the Wildfire Conference Steering Committee. The Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council strives to create resilient fire-adapted communities to minimize potential impacts of wildfire through partnerships, coordination, education, outreach and programs that assist with long-term risk reduction.