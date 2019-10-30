STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As a Land Grant University, Colorado State University offers community programming through CSU Extension to Routt County residents. Several programming areas are covered by the office, and a few of the programs being offered locally in the next few weeks are highlighted here:

4-H

In Routt County, more than 300 4-H youth and 100-plus volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H. Enrollment for the 2019-20 4-H year opened Oct. 16. Join this amazing youth development organization by going to 4honline.com. If you want to learn more about our project offerings, check out our Taste of 4-H: Winter Series. Workshops will be held across the county, introducing youth to food preservation, robotics, cake decorating, clothing construction, leather works and heritage arts. The series will culminate in our Blue’s Break Camp, held Feb. 17 through the 21.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov 7: Food Preservation, North Routt Charter School kitchen, 26990 Eagle Lane, Clark

Food Preservation, North Routt Charter School kitchen, 26990 Eagle Lane, Clark 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19: Junk Drawer Robotics, Hayden Middle School, 495 W. Jefferson St., registration required

Junk Drawer Robotics, Hayden Middle School, 495 W. Jefferson St., registration required 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10: Food Preservation, Routt County Fair Exhibit Hall, 398 S. Poplar St.

Food Preservation, Routt County Fair Exhibit Hall, 398 S. Poplar St. 3:45 to 6 p.m. Dec. 19: Cake Decorating, Holy Name Catholic Church kitchen basement, 524 Oak St.

Cake Decorating, Holy Name Catholic Church kitchen basement, 524 Oak St. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 to 21: Blues Break Camp — Clothing construction, heritage arts, leatherwork and cake decorating, Holy Name Catholic Church

Agriculture

Local food is gaining in popularity across the country, and Northwest Colorado is no exception. While CSU has been working in local food systems for decades, we are rolling out a new educational class series focused on helping ranchers sell their product directly to consumers. The new CSU Meat School began this week and is offered for six weeks, meeting Wednesday evenings. If you missed the first class but still want to join, contact the office at the number below.

Master Gardeners

The CSU Master Gardener program offers in-depth gardening education to local residents for a reduced price when you volunteer to help others learn how to garden, too. Classes for 2020 begin in late January and applications are now being accepted. The 11-week class is a combination of in-seat classes and online courses to help accommodate working individuals. A registration link will be sent to interested parties who contact the office, or visit routt.extension.colostate.edu for additional information.

Family and consumer sciences

Routt County CSU Extension will offering two cottage foods safety training sessions. One on Monday, Nov. 4 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Moffat County Extension Office, 539 Barclay St. The second will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Trout Creek meeting room at the Routt County Courthouse Annex, 136 Sixth St. in Steamboat. The trainings will cover the specifics of Colorado’s Cottage Foods Act and offers information on how to safely operate a food business from a home kitchen.

For more information about any of our programs or to register for a class, contact the Extension office at 970-879-0825 or rcextension@co.routt.co.us or stop by our office at 136 Sixth St. Come with your questions. We will help you find the answer.

Todd Hagenbuch is the director and agriculture agent for Colorado State University Routt County Extension Office.