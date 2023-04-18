Community Agriculture Alliance: Resources abound for noxious weed management

Can you believe spring has finally sprung? Once runoff subsides those pesky weeds start to reappear.

Did you know there are many resources available to help you navigate your part in controlling/eradicating the noxious weed population in our county?

According to Colorado Revised Statutes Title 35- Agriculture Article 5.5 – Colorado Noxious Weed Act, all land owners are responsible for eradicating, containing or suppressing noxious weeds in an effort to prevent spreading to adjacent properties.

To find more information on your rights and responsibilities, as well as learn how to identify noxious weeds, please reach out to the following organizations:

The Routt County Conservation District’s mission is “To encourage stewardship of our natural resources which will ensure the preservation and suitability of working landscapes through education, financial, and technical assistance.”

The Routt County Weed Program works to control noxious and nuisance weeds on county roads right-of-way, educate the public on weed management, and provide weed control in cooperation with other land management agencies.

The Routt County – Colorado State University Extension office brings the resources and research of the university within easy reach.

Where to find products please visit:

Elk River Pet and Ranch in Steamboat Springs has a small selection of weed management products.

Frontier Station in Craig has a larger variety of products available.

Tools needed to apply products:

Products for small scale areas could be applied with a hand pump sprayer (available to purchase at ACE Hardware in Steamboat, Hayden, or Craig or at Frontier Station)

Products for medium scale application could be applied conveniently with a backpack sprayer (available at ACE Hardware in Steamboat and Craig as well as Frontier Station)

For all large-scale areas, Routt County Conservations District now owns a 200 gallon, pull-behind weed sprayer, which is available to rent by any Routt County resident (treated property must be located in Routt County). This sprayer is self powered, contains a 50-foot hose reel with hand gun for spot spraying, as well as a boom buster kit (boomless) that will cover roughly 35 feet (broadcast spray) per pass. It can be pulled by anything from a large side by side to a small/medium tractor. This unit rents for $130.00 per day plus a refundable (upon undamaged return) $250.00 deposit. The sprayer needs to be returned cleaned, rinsed, and ready for the next renter. Keep in mind that weeds cannot be sprayed during windy conditions, therefore in ideal conditions one day’s use should cover 40 acres. If conditions are not ideal or unforeseen circumstances arise, multiple day rental may be required. The sprayer is designed to be transported down the road at a maximum speed of 40 mph. Any faster than this may cause damage to the sprayer, so please plan accordingly. Visit RCCD’s website at http://www.routtcountycd.com for more information and ways to schedule your rental.



Jeremy Kline, Routt County Conservation District