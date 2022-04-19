Community Agriculture Alliance: Micro loans are available for local ag projects

Community Agriculture Alliance has been working to promote and support local agriculture in the Yampa Valley since 1999.

As our community continues to grow and change, we are committed to programs that help keep agriculture in our community. Launched in 2019, CAA developed a micro loan program focused on providing direct financial support for local agriculture.

The program was funded by an initial generous donor with a $10,000 gift to begin the revolving loan fund. Over the past few years, more donors have contributed to the fund and expanded its impact.

A committee of CAA board members will accept applications through May 31, with a goal of providing short-term, micro loans for local ag producers. Loan terms and amounts will be based on specific application details.

Applicants must be an existing agriculture business or operation and be 18 years old or have an adult co-signer. Loans cannot be used for general operations, land purchase or leases. Applications should focus on specific needs or projects. The maximum amount for a loan is $10,000, and the term can be for up to two years with an interest rate of 2.5%.

Over the past few years, the CAA board has awarded five loans to local ag producers. We are proud to report that 100% of the loans have been fully repaid, according to the loan agreement terms.

These funds are now available for the next loan cycle with the goal of making an impact in our community. Past loans have been utilized for local food producers to expand their businesses, the purchase of fencing, irrigation and season extension materials, the purchase of cattle, and purchase of a tractor and plow. Additional loan project ideas to consider include:

• Solar pump for livestock watering

• Seed cover crops for rangeland or erosion control

• Planting trees for water control, wind and/or animal habitat

• New or upgraded gate on existing head gate for improved water control

• Fencing or electric fence for cross fencing

• New spray nozzles or boom for better application and reduced drift

If you are interested in learning more about this program, call Michele Meyer at 970-879-4370 or email michele@communityagalliance.org Loan application forms are available at CommunityAgAlliance.org .

If you would like to make an investment in local agriculture, this program is a unique way to directly impact local producers. You can donate at CommunityAgAlliance.org using the “Donate” button on the homepage and simply note that you would like the contribution to go to the CAA Micro Loan Fund. Thank you!

Michele Meyer is the executive director of the Community Agriculture Alliance.