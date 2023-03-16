Community Agriculture Alliance: History and Future of the Routt County CattleWomen

Routt County CattleWomen is a group of women dedicated to promoting the beef industry and supporting ranchers in Routt County.

History

Founded in the 1960s, the group has a long history of advocating for the ranching community and informing the public about the importance of beef. Routt County CattleWomen participates in events throughout the year, educating people on the sustainable practices utilized in the cattle industry, the intricacies of beef production, and the nutritional benefits of the protein-rich food. Many people in Routt County have had the joy of sampling the CattleWomen’s famous beef chili at these events.

Another pillar of the group’s mission is the preservation of the cultural heritage of ranching. The CattleWomen work to promote the traditions and values of ranching and to ensure that future generations understand the importance of this way of life.

In addition, they collaborate with other groups to organize events celebrating the local ranching culture.

Perhaps the organization’s greatest contributions to the community are the scholarships given to young people pursuing careers in agriculture.

The scholarships are offered to Routt County high school seniors and college students pursuing agriculture degrees or related fields. It is one of the few local scholarships available to students after their first year of college.

The Routt County CattleWomen is an inspiring example of how a group of dedicated individuals can make a difference in their community.

Future

The agriculture industry is rapidly shrinking and losing diversity as large corporations purchase and aggregate small operations. Yet, the population in Routt County and beyond continues to grow.

Routt County CattleWomen strives to maintain a robust and unwavering voice of support for our local ranchers. Educating our community on the benefits of beef, ranching heritage and sustainable practices is now more important than ever.

Community members and younger generations, in particular, should consider joining the Routt County CattleWomen to provide unique insight into the challenges that the industry faces.

Joining CattleWomen is an excellent way for younger women to become involved in their community and make a difference in the lives of local ranchers and their families. The group offers opportunities to network with other ranchers and industry professionals, allowing those newer to the trade to build connections and gain insights into the community.

Best of all, CattleWomen offers a sense of camaraderie and support that can be especially valuable for younger women in a historically male-dominated field. You do not have to own cattle; the only requirement to become a member of Routt County CattleWomen is to support beef. As a member, you support local agriculture and connect with like-minded women who enjoy a good steak.

For more information on becoming a member of the Routt County CattleWomen, reach out to Hallie Myhre at 970-846-1687 or Hallie@ranchresortrealty.com .