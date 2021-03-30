Community Agriculture Alliance: Generations of ranchers honored through Colorado’s Centennial Farms program





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As Coloradans, we owe much of our vitality, prosperity, and cultural identity to family farms and working ranches, past and present. These places provide us food and fiber, preserve the open spaces we cherish, and in the case of historic farms, serve as a reminder of our roots. While many historic family farms have disappeared from the landscape over the years due to economic challenges, urbanization and growth pressures, drought and climate change, and now COVID-19; those that persist deserve recognition.

Each year, History Colorado and the USDA honor the important role that agriculture has played in our state’s history and economic development through the Centennial Farms and Ranches Program. The program recognizes families who have maintained ownership and operation of their land for over 100 years. To qualify as a Centennial Farm the property must be a working farm or ranch, have a minimum of 160 acres or gross at least $1,000 in annual sales if smaller, and be held by the same family continuously for 100 years or more. The Colorado Centennial Farms Program was the first in the nation to also give a Historic Structures Award to families who have successfully preserved historic buildings on their farms and ranches.

Across the state, 582 properties have been recognized. In Routt County, we are proud to be the home of twelve Centennial Ranches, several of which are also listed on the Routt County Register of Historic Properties. Routt County’s Centennial Ranches include:

• Sullivan Ranch, with property in Routt, Rio Blanco, and Moffat counties, dating from 1884

• Summer Ranch near Sidney, established in 1889

• Crags Ranch south of Hayden, established in 1895

• Hitchens Overlook Ranch near Milner, established in 1886

• Zehner Ranch near Hayden, established in 1901

• Soash Ranch near Steamboat Springs, dating from 1904

• Mountain View Ranch, established in 1907

• Stanko Ranch, established in 1907

• Perry Ranch near Toponas, established in 1911

• Brown Ranch near Clark, established in 1915

• Hogue Ranch, established in 1917

• Redmond Ranch near the Flat Tops, established in 1917

Historic Routt County is proud to support our community’s Centennial Ranches. We stand ready to provide useful resources to those interested in having their historic properties recognized and preserved. We encourage eligible ranch families in Routt County to apply by the May 31, 2021 deadline. To apply visit historycolorado.org/centennial-farms-ranches . An awards ceremony will be held in late August at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. Honorees receive a sign to display on their property and a certificate signed by the Governor.

To learn more about Colorado’s Centennial Farms program, or Historic Routt County, contact emily@historicrouttcounty.org or 970-875-1305.

Emily Katzman is the executive director of Historic Routt County.