Community Agriculture Alliance: Funding for headgate and measuring device installation available

The Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District is happy to announce the launch of the Diversion Infrastructure Improvement Project. The Diversion Infrastructure Improvement Project is a two-year pilot program providing grant funds for the installation of headgates and measuring devices in the Upper Yampa River Basin.

The district has set aside $100,000 to be awarded over the next two years. In addition to the Conservancy District’s own funds, another $100,000 was secured through the Yampa-White-Green Basin Roundtable. The roundtable grant funding received final approval at the Jan. 28 meeting of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, bringing the current grant pool total to $200,000.

The goal of this grant program is to streamline and simplify the grant process to ensure that diverters within the district’s boundaries can easily access funds to improve diversion infrastructure and comply with orders issued by the Colorado Department of Water Resources Division Engineer’s Office.

The grant program will have two tiers. Tier 1 grants will allow for a 50% reimbursement of up to $5,000. The simple one-page application will require pre-approval and post-completion approval of the project from the Division Engineer’s Office. Upon post-completion approval, applicants will submit copies of project receipts to receive reimbursement.

More costly projects could qualify for additional funding through the Natural Resource Conservation Service. The Conservancy District has partnered with Natural Resource Conservation Service to devise a multilevel payment structure to assist diverters in completing large-scale projects, which fall under tier 2 in the Diversion Infrastructure Improvement Project.

Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District is here to serve as a valuable funding and knowledge source to community members who may be required to install new headgates or measuring devices prior to the upcoming irrigation season. To learn more about the Diversion Infrastructure Improvement Project and find out how you can receive grant funding, visit upperyampawater.com or call Holly Kirkpatrick at 970-871-1035.

Holly Kirkpatrick is the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District’s communications and marketing manager.