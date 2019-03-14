Community Agriculture Alliance: Do we take agriculture for granted?

When was the last time you stopped and thought about where your food and drinks come from? Or your clothing and shoes? What about household products?

It's easy to feel disconnected from the true source of these products. Food is bought at the grocery store, clothing in shops or online. Most anything you could want or need is a click away.

That's why we have Ag Appreciation Week here in Routt County. To encourage everyone to take some time to slow down, think about how agriculture impacts all of us and appreciate the past, present and future of agriculture.

Agriculture is important because it puts food on our tables, clothes on our backs and roofs over our heads. Agriculture is to give thanks for many of life's necessities. Can you imagine a world without fresh vegetables, a mouthwatering steak, beer or toilet paper? These are among the countless necessities' agriculture produces.

It also is responsible for countless intangible things we may often take for granted in our daily lives. Agriculture creates a beautiful natural looking landscape, promotes tourism, impacts the migrations of wildlife, provides jobs, is a living part of our history and creates a sense of place.

Do we really know the cost of keeping agriculture a vital part of our community? The work that is put into managing those lands, crops and resources so that they will be around for future generations is truly invaluable.

Recommended Stories For You

Ag Appreciation Week is March 17 to 24 this year. It is a great opportunity for those familiar, or not so familiar, with agriculture in our valley, to learn new things, connect with local producers and appreciate our historic agricultural roots.

With over ten events scheduled, there truly is something for everyone. You can also donate with a business sponsorship or personal contribution to Community Agriculture Alliance to keep agriculture alive and thriving in our ever-changing community. And don't forget the online local food market, caamarket.org where anyone can buy local food and products.

As Community Ag Alliance starts our 20th year of serving the community, we remain committed to our mission to promote and support local agriculture. Visit communityagalliance.org for Ag Week event schedule or call 970-879-4370.

Tiffany Carlson is the program coordinator at Community Agriculture Alliance.