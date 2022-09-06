Community Agriculture Alliance: Being a Yampavore

Connect to your food, shop for unique, high-quality products, and support your community through agriculture. These are the pillars that the CAA Market runs on. We value each of these statements and run the Market in accordance with them.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, let me familiarize you with the CAA Market. The CAA Market at 743 Oak St. is a program of the Community Agriculture Alliance, a local nonprofit that champions agriculture in the Yampa Valley. We have been around since 1999, making this our 23rd year of leading the community, growing agriculture, and creating alliances.. We believe agriculture is critical to the fabric of our community. The CAA Market is just one program of the CAA.

Let’s get back to talking about food. The CAA Market is in its eighth year of connecting people to local food and we are only just getting started. Our program has grown significantly over the years thanks to hungry Yampavores (a Yampavore is someone who eats food from the Yampa Valley, just to be clear).

We now sell products from more than 50 local producers, putting local agriculture in the spotlight. We love to be the place where you connect to your food. We can give you all the information you need to learn about how your food was grown or raised and will even connect you with the farmer or rancher if you want to take a deep dive into our local food system.

The CAA Market is the place to come if you’re looking for that je-ne-sais-quoi when it comes to your next dinner party or family meal. We have unique products that add a touch of flare to any kitchen table. When you purchase local food, you are supporting this community, our place that we all call home, and know and love.

Family farms and new agricultural operations rely on you to help keep our working landscapes and ensure that future generations can know the happiness that is living, working, and playing in the Yampa Valley. If that doesn’t give you all the feels, I don’t know what will!

We encourage everyone to shop at the CAA Market before the grocery store – know the story behind your food, wow guests (and yourself) with products you can’t find anywhere else, and keep agriculture vibrant in the Yampa Valley. You do not need to be a member to shop at the CAA Market, but when you become a member you save 10% or more on all products.

The CAA Market has a wide selection of beef, pork, lamb, goat, honey, cheese, eggs, veggies, jams, spices and seasonings, and other non-food locally grown or made products. Currently, we are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but we will have extended winter hours as of Oct. 1 and be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Agriculture Alliance/Courtesy photo

Stop on by, say hello to our CAA Market staff Katie Stanhope and Lucas Morter. And let us guide you into your journey of local food. It’s a rewarding, eye-opening, and fun adventure that I wouldn’t trade for the world.

Meredith Rose is the program coordinator at Community Agriculture Alliance.