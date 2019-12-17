Community Agriculture Alliance: A look back at 2019

As 2019 comes to a close, Community Agriculture Alliance is proud to look back over the past year and share some of the impacts we’ve helped create in our community. Community Ag was founded 20 years ago, in 1999 by a diverse group of community leaders and individuals who were concerned about agriculture.

Their vision of an organization that works to promote, support and help sustain agriculture in our valley remains true today. Here’s a review of 2019 by the numbers:

$10,000 donated to create the new CAA Micro Loan Fund that will offer revolving micro loans to local agriculture producers. Find information at communityagalliance.org, applications due Dec. 31.

To learn more, call at970-879-4370 or visit communityagalliance.org.

Michele Meyer is the executive director for Community Agriculture Alliance.