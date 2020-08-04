Community Agriculture Alliance: A different Routt County Fair

HAYDEN — The Routt County Fair has been operating for 106 years and has only been canceled three times — in 1932, 1933 and 1934 — due to lack of funding during the Great Depression. Like everything else in 2020, the Routt County Fair will be much different due to COVID-19 impacts, but the show will go on.

The 2020 Routt County Fair consists of only in-person 4-H and FFA livestock, small animal, dog and horse shows at the fairgrounds in Hayden. The Junior Livestock Sale will be held completely online. All in-person shows are closed to the public in an effort to maintain the health and safety of our participants, volunteers and staff and to comply with public health orders. Home arts competition, open horse show, demolition derby, midway and all other activities and events have been canceled this year.

The public cannot attend the shows in-person, but they can still watch the action via live Facebook streaming at facebook.com/ColoradoStateUniversityExtensionRouttCounty4H/live/ or you can also find the link at routtcountyfair.org.

Virtual schedule

The Bobby Robinson Memorial Junior Livestock Auction is open to all as it is entirely online at stockshowauctions.com. The auction preview opens at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10. The sale and bidding open at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 and runs through 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Scholarship animals are for sale, add-ons are accepted on the website until 48-hours after the sale ends, donations can be made, and buy-backs are available.

Buyers can register now and up until the start of the sale at stockshowauctions.com. Previous year’s buyers must also register. Once an animal is purchased, buyers will receive an invoice from Stock Show Auctions.

Saturday, Aug. 8

9 a.m. Poultry check-in

11 a.m. Poultry show

4 to 5:45 p.m. Beef stalling

6 p.m. Beef weigh-in

Sunday, Aug. 9

9 a.m. Rabbit check-in

10 a.m. Rabbit show

10 a.m. Dairy/beef breeding show

Noon Beef showmanship, market beef immediately follows

Monday, Aug.10

8 a.m. Online auction preview opens

8 a.m. Goat/sheep weigh-in

10 a.m. Goat show

1 p.m. Breeding sheep show

2 p.m. Sheep showmanship, market lamb show immediately following

Noon to 6 p.m. Swine stalling and tagging

6 p.m. Swine weigh-in

Tuesday, Aug. 11

10 a.m. Swine breeding show

10:30 a.m. Swine showmanship, market swine show immediately following

Wednesday, Aug. 12

10 a.m. Dog show

Thursday, Aug. 13

8 a.m. Online auction bidding opens

9 a.m. Horse show – all classes

Friday, Aug. 14

8 a.m. Ranch horse versatility

2 p.m, Gymkhana

Saturday, Aug. 15

7 p.m. Online auction closes

Contact the fair office at 970-276-3068 or info@routtcountyfair.org for more information. Follow us on Facebook for the most recent news and information at facebook.com/RouttCountyFairgrounds.

Jill Delay is fairgrounds manager and fair coordinator for the Routt County Fair.