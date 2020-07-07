Community Agriculture Alliance: 2020 Routt County Fair announces limited schedule

In June, the Routt County Fair announced that the 2020 Fair will be limited to 4-H/FFA shows and the Junior Livestock Sale due to COVID-19 impacts. This year’s schedule includes in-person 4-H/FFA livestock, small animal, dog and horse shows.

All 2020 Routt County Fair in-person events and activities are closed to the public. Fair and 4-H staff are currently working on the feasibility of livestreaming the shows. All activities will follow current public health orders and mitigation protocols. There are no open shows or competitions included this year. The Junior Livestock Sale will be completely online. Details for the sale will be shared soon.

The schedule is subject to change:

Saturday, Aug. 8

9 a.m. Poultry check-in

11 a.m. Poultry show

4 to 5:45 p.m. Beef Stalling

6 p.m. Beef weigh in

Sunday, Aug. 9

9 a.m. Rabbit check-in

10 a.m. Rabbit Show

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Dairy/Beef Breeding Show

Noon 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship, Market Beef (immediately follows)

Monday, Aug. 10

8 a.m. Goat/sheep weigh-in

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Goat Show (Utility Obstacle, Non-Market Goat Showmanship, Dairy-Pygmy-Fiber, Market Breeding, Market & Market Breeding Showmanship, Market Goat)

1 p.m. 4-H/FFA Breeding Sheep Show

2 p.m. 4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship, Market Lamb Show (immediately following)

Noon to 6 p.m. Swine Stalling and tagging

6 p.m. Swine weigh-in

Tuesday, Aug. 11

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Swine Breeding Show

10:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship, 4-H/FFA Market Swine Show

Wednesday, Aug. 12

10 a.m. 4-H Dog Show in Exhibit Hall

Thursday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. 4-H Horse Showmanship/Halter, English, Western Trail open during English show, Western

Friday, Aug. 14

8 a.m. 4-H Ranch Horse Versatility

2 p.m. 4-H Gymkhana

For more Routt County Fair Advisory Board

P.O. Box 1000/398 S. Poplar St., Hayden, CO 81639



970-276-3068

info@routtcountyfair.org

routtcountyfair.org

Routt County, the Fair Advisory Board, Routt County 4-H and Soroco Future Farmers of America remain committed to the health and safety of volunteers, participants and attendees along with adhering to all state and local public health orders as well as the support of local youth in the 4-H and FFA programs.

While the 2020 Routt County Fair will be much different from previous years, the Fair Advisory Board, 4-H and Routt County look forward to celebrating in grand fashion in 2021. Save the dates August 19 to 22, 2021. In the meantime, keep working on your home arts and open class projects. Share your progress with us at info@routtcountyfair.org. We can’t wait to see what you are working on.

Questions, concerns, thoughts or something to contribute, contact the fair office at info@routtcountyfair.org or 970-276-3068.

Follow the Routt County Fair and Fairgrounds Facebook page and website for updates as they become available.

Jill Delay is the Routt County Fairgrounds manager and fair coordinator.