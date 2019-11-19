Community Ag Alliance: Introducing the Yampa Valley Conservation Partnership

As of Oct. 1, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust and the Yampa Valley Land Trust officially merged organizations, combining their resources to further their conservation work. The Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust is excited to have Yampa Valley Land Trust join our conservation family in support of a mission we’ve long had in common.

Looking ahead, we hope to:

Build on our shared mission to protect and conserve Colorado’s natural gifts and agricultural heritage for current residents and future generations

Strengthen conservation efforts in northwestern Colorado

Create a more powerful and united voice for the conservation community

Following the merger, operations and conservation easement oversight shifted to the management of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust. To honor Yampa Valley Land Trust’s significant contributions to conservation in Northwest Colorado, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust created the Yampa Valley Conservation Partnership, which operates as a program of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, headquartered in Steamboat Springs.

The program is working to further solidify our shared values and to provide an avenue for historical Yampa Valley Land Trust donors to earmark funds for use in specific projects located in northwestern Colorado. In addition to the establishment of the Yampa Valley Conservation Partnership, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust also created the Yampa Valley Conservation Advisory Committee, which is made up of former Yampa Valley Land Trust board members, conservation supporters and community members to ensure that Routt, Rio Blanco, Jackson, and Moffat counties continue to have a powerful voice in conservation efforts in Northwest Colorado.

The committee will advise the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust board on regional conservation projects and continue to maintain and expand the local partnerships cultivated by Yampa Valley Land Trust over the last three decades.

Bryce Hinchman, who had been with Yampa Valley Land Trust since 2014, joined the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust staff and is continuing on in his role as a conservation manager. Hinchman is joined in Steamboat by Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust’s Stewardship Director Megan Knott and External Relations Coordinator Amber Pougiales, a Steamboat Springs native. Two members of the Yampa Valley Land Trust board — Orlando Gonzalez and Adonna Allen — joined Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust’s board of directors and will serve on the newly established Yampa Valley Conservation Advisory Committee.

This proactive and exciting partnership will bring more resources dedicated to safeguarding the scenic landscapes, rushing rivers, trout-filled streams, clean mountain air, and working ranch lands that we all cherish. Together, Yampa Valley Land Trust and Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust are planting the seeds for a more beautiful, more wondrous, more awe-inspiring Colorado. And that’s a future worth working toward together.

To learn more about the Yampa Valley Conservation Partnership, please visit http://www.ccalt.org/yvlt.