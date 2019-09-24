Committee forms to promote Steamboat school ballot measures, including $79.5M bond ask

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A new “Yes to Education Steamboat” committee has formed to push for the passage of three Steamboat Springs School District ballot measures in November.

The group’s website first presents viewers with the headline: “High quality education in our community is at risk.” It continues, “overcrowding and insufficient compensation threaten the excellent education we currently enjoy.”

Ballot measure 4A asks voters to approve a 1.231-mill levy override to fund salary increases for teachers and other school staff.

Measure 4B proposes a 2.872-mill levy override to be used for operating and staffing costs at the planned new school, and 4C is a bond issue to fund construction of a new $52.5 million new pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school in Steamboat as well as $27 million in upgrades at existing school facilities.

In 2015, voters rejected a $92 million school bond proposal by a wide margin — with 79% voting “no.” That bond was aimed primarily at building a new high school.

If all three ballot measures pass in November, the residential homeowner will pay $17.01 per month for every $500,000 of assessed value, and commercial property owners will pay $70.91 per month for every $500,000 of assessed value.

Geoff Petis, the Yes to Education Steamboat’s registered agent, said thus far, the committee has raised about $10,000. That has primarily come from small donations, he said. The 26-member group held a launch party on Monday, which Petis said was well attended.

Yes to Education committee members Geoff Petis, Realtor/attorney

Steve Muntean, leadership consultant

Julie Tourigny

Kady Watson

Jay Fetcher, rancher

Michele Miller, educator

Wendy Hall, educator

Nicole DeCrette, educator

Jon Quinn, technology services

Jessica Reagon, educator

Ann Henderson, educator

Joe LaLiberte, educator

Anna White, educator

Heidi Chapman-Hoy, educator

Cam Boyd, Realtor

Cindy Gantick, retired

Jerry Buelter, retired

Pat Komor, attorney

Nancy Harris

Aurora Sidel, educator

Jane Toothaker, consultant

Kim Smith, consultant

Nathan Steele, political consultant

Katy Lee, board of education/energy services

Margie Huron, board of education/retired

River Lathers, CMC student

Two of the committee’s members are paid staff, including a political consultant and an intern.

This time around, Petis believes there has been more community involvement in the process that led up to board voting to place proposals on the ballot.

In 2015, Petis was newer to the community but felt “the district hadn’t really explained the plan and just said ‘trust us.’”

Most recently, Petis, a lawyer and realtor, spent more than a year working as one of 32 members of the Steamboat Springs School District Advisory Committee, which came up with 16 proposals aimed at addressing the school district’s issues of overcrowding.

They narrowed those 16 options down to four, from which the board then voted on one: to move forward on the pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school in Steamboat II.

A number of community forums and neighborhood meetings were held, as well as surveys conducted, as part of the process. And after the advisory committee wrapped up its work, Petis said he realized, there was still work to be done.

“There needs to be a campaign effort,” Petis said.

Petis said all three measures go hand in hand. The Taxpayer Bill of Rights and Gallagher Amendment dictate that 4B and 4C must be separate, though Petis notes one can’t happen without the other.

As far as the salary increases go, Petis calls the relationship between pay and having adequate spaces in which to work as “holistic.”

Petis said the bond proposal is “fiscally responsible.” And, for those taxpayers without kids in school, strong schools equal strong communities, he said, referring to the committee’s tagline.

Concerns about the bond expressed at past meetings by community members include: an increase in taxes, especially for people who don’t have kids in school; the demographic reports and whether or not they truly show the need for a new school; the cost and impact of adding preschool to existing elementary schools; and reservations about the Steamboat II building site.

At this time, no official opposition committees have registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.