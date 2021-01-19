Commissioners extend local disaster declaration for 11th time

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to extended the local disaster declaration for the 11th time, with it now set to expire on March 3.

The original disaster declaration was made in March of last year and has been extended on a monthly basis. It is an administrative tool that makes the county eligible to access funding and resources for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reasoning for extending the declaration again, County Attorney Erick Knaus pointed to the recent increase in local cases.

“Routt County, while it is in state level orange, continues to have level red numbers with continued increases in case counts,” Knaus said. “It seems appropriate to continue the emergency deceleration if for not other reason than to make some federal funds available to the county.”

Commissioners also lifted a hiring freeze order they had put in place in April in anticipation of a depleted budget because of the pandemic.

