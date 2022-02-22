Commissioners approve wildland fire plan
The Routt County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s wildland fire operating plan on Tuesday, Feb. 22, green-lighting agreements for how various agencies will respond to and pay for fighting wildfires in the county.
The plan is largely the same as what was agreed to last year. County Manager Jay Harrington said the county has approved $100,000 in spending for emergency response to things like wildfires.
Commissioners also approved a $20,000 annual contribution into the Colorado Emergency Fire Fund. Commissioner Tim Corrigan said it’s in essence an insurance policy allowing the state to step in with resources like firefighting tankers or helicopters when fires exceed what local resources can handle.
“I think this is a good deal for the county,” Corrigan said. “I think we’ve received more service than we have paid in.”
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
