Commission for the Deaf to hold meeting about pilot sign language interpreter program

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado Commission for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deafblind will host informational meetings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for the general public and from noon to 1 p.m. for the deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind community Wednesday, March 6 at Bud Werner Memorial Library's Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

The purpose of the meetings is to inform Coloradans about a new pilot program that will provide sign language interpreting services outside the Front Range.

The Rural Interpreting Services Project is a two-year, $1.4 million pilot program that will arrange and provide sign language interpreters in rural areas at no cost to consumers or service providers.

The general community meeting is for medical providers, law enforcement, school districts, attorneys, city government workers and other interested people.