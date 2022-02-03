Commercial river operation permit applications due by Feb. 25
The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission will review new requests for businesses wishing to operate on the Yampa River for 2022, as well as proposed use changes for current outfitters, on March 9.
According to the city, new businesses interested in commercial operations on the Yampa River must apply for a commercial-use permit by 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25. They will be required to submit a detailed business or operating plan for the proposed use, which should include safety plans, daily numbers, times and areas of use, and demonstrate an understanding of commercial guidelines and planning codes.
The city is encouraging applicants to refer to the commercial use guidelines before submitting an application.
Businesses currently approved to operate under the Yampa River Management Plan for a specific use are not required to resubmit. However, proposed use changes, such as adding stand up paddle boards, will need to be approved by the commission.
Applications, either new or change of use, not submitted by Feb. 25 will not be considered. Reach out to parks and recreation staff with questions.
The Parks and Recreation Commission meeting will be at 5 p.m. March 9 in a hybrid format both online and in-person in Centennial Hall. Operators should be prepared to discuss their plan and answer questions from the commission if necessary.
