Comedians return to Steamboat for outdoor show at Snow Bowl

StandUp at the Snow Bowl is looking to supply the laughs with a line up of comedians from Steamboat Springs and New York City that will perform on the lawn from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Comedians Sean Patton and Caitlin Cook have already brought plenty of laughter to Steamboat Springs. The pair performed at the Chief Theater in February, but are returning to the ‘Boat for an outdoor performance at Snow Bowl, courtesy of Steamboat Comedy.

The free show is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and will feature local comics before bringing out Cook and Patton. Additionally, Cipha Sounds, formerly the DJ for the Dave Chappelle Show, will be joining in on the fun. Sounds will also be DJ’ing before and after the show, so audience members are encouraged to hang out.

The show may be free, but Steamboat Comedy is asking for a $10 to $20 donation per person. The open slots are already full, but, depending on how many show up, there may be a few spots available right before showtime.

Patton and Cook are quite the pair. Cook is a musical comedian, bringing chuckles with her well-timed and surprising song lyrics. Cook’s guitar, piano and writing skills aren’t rusty from a pandemic-induced drought of shows. The self-called zinger-songwriter has written a song per day throughout the pandemic, amounting to more than 200 short ditties she’s published on TikTok and Instagram.

“I enjoy shifting people’s expectations and making things funny and enjoyable,” she said. “I’ve been writing a song every day, and that’s been a really fun way to perform and gain a little bit of an audience. In general, I like playing around with song structure for the purpose of jokes.”

Cook’s set on Saturday will include some of her favorite songs, such as one about people named Karen, who aren’t actually “Karen’s,” a term for obnoxious, entitled white women.

She also is particularly proud of her song about the odd things she misses about New York since it’s gone quiet during the pandemic, like the typically-annoying dance crews or mariachi bands on the subway.

Cook is putting together an album of some of her favorite songs from the past few months as well.

Patton takes on more of a storytelling stand-up approach to comedy. He’s been featured on Comedy Central many times and has performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

“He is the funniest person that I know,” said Cook, who has been dating Patton for nearly seven years. “I’ve seen him bomb maybe twice, and those were not ideal circumstances. I’ve seen him kill so many times. He’s just an incredible storyteller. He just tells amazing stories and just brings you into his world.”

While comedy may make light of some serious issues, of which there seem to be more of these days, having the ability to find laughter in a dark situation is a coveted ability. Cook and Patton hope to provide plenty of laughs and offer a distraction from the stress and fear that hovers over everyone.

“I think there’s been some ups and downs during the pandemic where it felt like there wasn’t room for comedy,” said Cook. “But then there’s also been a lot of moments that feel like we all really desperately need it.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.